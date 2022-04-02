National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

ENB opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.