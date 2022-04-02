National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STX. Argus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $89.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.48. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $78.01 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

