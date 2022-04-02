National Asset Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after acquiring an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,513,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,932,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $144.79. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.