National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,258.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 81,307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 575,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 185,391 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 83,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY opened at $48.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.