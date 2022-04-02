National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 29,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 254,291 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $17.71 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.