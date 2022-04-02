National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after purchasing an additional 128,859 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $71.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

