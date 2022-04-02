National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 86.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 105.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.