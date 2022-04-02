National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 204.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,687 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,078,000 after buying an additional 1,444,582 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,702,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $44.85 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49.

