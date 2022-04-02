National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,348 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 958,720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $24,417,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after acquiring an additional 399,577 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $15,571,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $50.33 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14.

