National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,520,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.47.

BABA opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

