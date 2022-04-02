National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,454 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,801 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.