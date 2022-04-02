National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,647 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.