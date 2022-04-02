National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 738 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $181.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.42 and a 200 day moving average of $201.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

