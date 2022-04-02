National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,695 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 449,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLYM. B. Riley began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

