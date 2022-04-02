National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Worthington Industries worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 51,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $72.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

