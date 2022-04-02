National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,052,000 after purchasing an additional 152,554 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $48.55 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

