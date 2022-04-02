National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,773 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after buying an additional 376,992 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,665 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $224.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.19 and a 200-day moving average of $236.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.63 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

