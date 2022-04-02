National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,059 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,830,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 69.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 907,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 371,061 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 50.9% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

CNQ opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.