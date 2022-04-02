National Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,600 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.57. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

