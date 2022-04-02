National Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,471 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after buying an additional 836,350 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.