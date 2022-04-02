National Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,824 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after buying an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 318,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,597,000 after buying an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $106.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.97 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

