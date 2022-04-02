National Asset Management Inc. Sells 73,881 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 73,881 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 823,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 113,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $3.39 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

