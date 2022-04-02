National Asset Management Inc. Sells 999 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB opened at $101.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $100.73 and a 52-week high of $108.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.