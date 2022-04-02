National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,636,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 76,845 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $464.11 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $386.02 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

