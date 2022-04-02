National Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $20,520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,530,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 87,145 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

