National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $79.16

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.16 and traded as low as $75.96. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $76.02, with a volume of 4,198 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTIOF shares. Desjardins lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.6756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

