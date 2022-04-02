National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.11% of National Health Investors worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 82,985 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

