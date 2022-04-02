Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Natus Medical worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 43.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 17.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $934.18 million, a P/E ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Natus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.