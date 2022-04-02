nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NCNO opened at $46.58 on Friday. nCino has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after buying an additional 1,324,650 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $67,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 28.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,767,000 after buying an additional 931,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after buying an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $34,507,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

