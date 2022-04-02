NEAR Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.09 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $14.98 or 0.00032394 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $9.89 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00211197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.33 or 0.00420128 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00053136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,750,257 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

