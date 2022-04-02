Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) will post ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is ($0.74). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Bank of America downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of NKTR opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $23,878,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,559 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $13,329,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

