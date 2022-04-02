Nerva (XNV) Trading 46.4% Higher Over Last Week

Nerva (XNV) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar. Nerva has a market cap of $276,518.71 and $38.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00049644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Nerva Profile

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org

