Nestree Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $94.20 million and $1.84 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,620.94 or 0.99978756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00065005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011223 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

