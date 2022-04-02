NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Head to Head Comparison

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NeuroPace alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NeuroPace and CVRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40 CVRx 0 0 3 0 3.00

NeuroPace currently has a consensus target price of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 102.83%. CVRx has a consensus target price of $20.84, indicating a potential upside of 231.38%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -79.85% -141.26% -26.16% CVRx N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroPace and CVRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.18 million 4.59 -$36.08 million ($33.99) -0.25 CVRx $13.04 million 9.88 -$43.08 million N/A N/A

NeuroPace has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx.

Summary

CVRx beats NeuroPace on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuroPace Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

CVRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.