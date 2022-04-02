New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

