New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 7,121 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 888,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 152,407 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132,643 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of WERN opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

