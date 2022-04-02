New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,481 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 174,655 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,427 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.