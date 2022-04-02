New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Fluor worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $4,018,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Fluor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $29.36 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.