New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,452 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,604,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,916,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,293,000 after purchasing an additional 499,518 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

VLY stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

