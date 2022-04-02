New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 6,882 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of PROG worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PROG by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PROG Profile (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.