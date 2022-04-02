New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Position in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Kyndryl as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KD. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KD stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

