New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,409 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Fulton Financial worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 23,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.66 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

