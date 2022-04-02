Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,606,000 after purchasing an additional 179,707 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 105.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 35.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.9% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

