Newscrypto (NWC) Market Capitalization Tops $53.14 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Newscrypto has a market cap of $53.14 million and $3.79 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.93 or 0.07441835 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,662.50 or 0.99931300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.