Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

EFRTF opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.