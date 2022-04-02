NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Trading Down 6.2%

NH Hotel Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Rating) was down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 3,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

NH Hotel Group, SA operates hotels in Spain, Benelux, Italy, Germany, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 353 hotels and 55,063 rooms in 30 countries. It is also involved in procurement platform, call center, and catering services. The company was formerly known as NH Hoteles, SA and changed its name to NH Hotel Group, SA in June 2014.

