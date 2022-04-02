Nimiq (NIM) Reaches Market Cap of $29.61 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $29.61 million and $371,496.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,881.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.23 or 0.07513385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.92 or 0.00272263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.16 or 0.00813310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00099059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013225 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.62 or 0.00463422 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00387664 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,735,290,464 coins and its circulating supply is 9,168,290,464 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

