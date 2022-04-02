NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 911.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $201.09 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.56 and a 52-week high of $203.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average of $181.88.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

Murphy USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.