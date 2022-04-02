NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $14.01 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.13, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

