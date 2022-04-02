NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,977,000 after acquiring an additional 202,018 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 939,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Woodward by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.
Woodward stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.14. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 25.25%.
In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
