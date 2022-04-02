NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,977,000 after acquiring an additional 202,018 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 939,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Woodward by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.14. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.08 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.